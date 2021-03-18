STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I would love to do a small indie film again: Rajkummar Rao

The Roohi actor and Varun Sharma talk about their comic partnership in the horror-comedy and the road ahead.

Published: 18th March 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rajkumar Rao in a scene from 'Roohi'.

Rajkumar Rao in a scene from 'Roohi'.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

The world was awoken to Rajkummar Rao’s comic talents in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), duly followed by Stree (2018). In both films, he had the backing of a solid supporting cast to play off against. The actor certainly gains from a reliable sparring partner.

This comes as a big relief in Roohi, a scatterbrained horror-comedy periodically lifted by his clowning with Varun Sharma. It’s the one bright spot in a film littered with missed chances.

“We have all seen Varun’s comic timing in Fukrey,” Rajkummar says. “He has a style of comedy that works really well for that character. Here also he has tried something new, playing my best friend Kattanii. It’s always fun to work with somebody who understands comedy and who’s on the same page and wavelength as you.”

Raj and Varun had previously collaborated on Dolly Ki Doli (2015). In Roohi, they turn up as a couple of small-town crooks who fall for the same girl (Janhvi Kapoor). Or, to be precise, two extremes of the same girl. The film was shot in Agra, Haridwar, Roorkee, Manali and Mumbai. The accents are a deliberate hotpotch, a mix of hinterland Hindi and broken English (The word ‘selfish’, for instance, comes out sounding like ‘syphilis’).

The language was a challenge for Varun, who does not hail from the region and had to pick it up from scratch. “Raj and I would improvise a lot,” Varun shares. “It was better to let the words come out in a flow rather than memorising them from the page. Eventually, it got embedded in me.” Another improvisation, Raj reveals, was the line about the ‘bluetooth transfer of ghosts’. “It just came out in the moment,” he recalls. “I was glad the makers chose to keep it in the scene.”

Post Roohi, Rajkummar has been shooting for Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Hum Do Humare Do and Chupke Chupke lined up for the year. With middle-of-the-road comedies dominating his schedule, will there be a return to his indier roots of Shahid and Trapped? “I would love to. That is who I am and I will never go away from that kind of cinema.”

As for Varun, he is teaming with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. After that, he’ll be reprising his iconic ‘Choocha’ in Fukrey 3. “Don’t pressurise me now,” Varun laughs when prodded about the threequel. The actor asserts he wants to revisit the character with a fresh mind. “I have to unlearn the last seven years of my life. It was a raw performance when I first did it. Since then, I have learnt a lot of things. So I have to let go of that.” He munches on that thought. “Waah, kya hard baat bol di (Wow, I’ve said something deep)”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roohi Rajkummar Rao
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp