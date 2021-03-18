STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Youngsters shouldn't look like homeless beggars: Kangana Ranaut joins #Rippedjeans debate

Kangana has not criticised CM Tirath Singh Rawat and has shared photographs of herself wearing ripped jeans on Twitter.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday joined the social media conversation that has followed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial comment about women wearing ripped jeans.

However, unlike other celebrities, Kangana has not criticised Chief Minister Rawat. Instead she shared photographs of herself wearing ripped jeans on Twitter and offered a fashion tip to youngsters. "If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn't got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days," Kangana tweeted, using the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.

The hashtag started trending on Twitter after Chief Minister Rawat commented on women wearing ripped jeans earlier this week.

He spoke about a female co-passenger on board a flight with him once, who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of "sanskar" (values) the woman is going to give wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Tirath Singh Rawat Ripped jeans Ripped jeans debate Kangana Ranaut jeans
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp