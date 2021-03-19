STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Junior Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' trailer out; netizens compare it to Pratik Gandhi's 'Scam 1992'

Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, the three-minute eight-second trailer shows snippets of the stockbroker's rise to fame, albeit through fraud.

Published: 19th March 2021 02:41 PM

Abhishek Bachchan in 'The Big Bull' trailer and Pratik Gandhi in the trailer of 'Scam 1992'.

Abhishek Bachchan in 'The Big Bull' trailer and Pratik Gandhi in the trailer of 'Scam 1992'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Catch a sneak peek of Abhishek Bachchan taking on the mantle of portraying the notorious Harshad Mehta in 'The Big Bull' first trailer. 

The film is braced for a direct-to-OTT release on April 8, on Disney+Hotstar.

Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, the three-minute eight-second trailer shows snippets of the stockbroker's rise to big heights, albeit through fraud, and his catastrophic downfall.

But, netizens soon compared the film to the 2020 TV show that had garnered rave reviews for Pratik Gandhi's performance. 

'Scam 1992', the series based on the life of Harshad Mehta had emerged as the highest user-rated show in IMDb's 'Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020' list.

Meanwhile, "The Big Bull" featuring Abhishek Bachchan, and directed by Kookie Gulati showing similar storylines have left netizens divided.  

Many took to the microblogging site Twitter to share that their apprehensions about the film. 

While some requested the public to stop comparing the two before the movie has even been released. 

The film also features Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla.

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi, the 'Scam 1992' star took to Twitter to share his wishes for the new team and congratulated Abhishek Bachchan. He added that he was looking forward to watching the film. 

