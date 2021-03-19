Junior Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' trailer out; netizens compare it to Pratik Gandhi's 'Scam 1992'

By Online Desk

Catch a sneak peek of Abhishek Bachchan taking on the mantle of portraying the notorious Harshad Mehta in 'The Big Bull' first trailer.

The film is braced for a direct-to-OTT release on April 8, on Disney+Hotstar.

Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, the three-minute eight-second trailer shows snippets of the stockbroker's rise to big heights, albeit through fraud, and his catastrophic downfall.

But, netizens soon compared the film to the 2020 TV show that had garnered rave reviews for Pratik Gandhi's performance.

'Scam 1992', the series based on the life of Harshad Mehta had emerged as the highest user-rated show in IMDb's 'Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020' list.

Meanwhile, "The Big Bull" featuring Abhishek Bachchan, and directed by Kookie Gulati showing similar storylines have left netizens divided.

Many took to the microblogging site Twitter to share that their apprehensions about the film.

No offense but Abhishek Bacchan looking more like Robert Vadra than Harshad Mehta in #TheBigBullTrailer #Scam1992 #AbhishekBachchan #TheBigBull#MotherOfAllScams — Gilgamesh the Red Devil (@gilgameshthe9th) March 19, 2021

Junior bachhan looks rich from the begining, I may be wrong, but just a thought. There are some renowned actors in the big bull which doesn't mean the actors from scam92 were any less.#Scam1992 — MAEkyaBoltaai (@stalreja112) March 19, 2021

Then

Jumma Chumma Dede vs Tamma Tamma Loge in 90-91.



Now#Scam1992 vs #TheBigBull 20-21

Life goes on.... — Dakshesh Barot (@DBarot26) March 19, 2021

After watching #TheBigBullTrailer all I can say is if #TheBigBull movie had come out before the #Scam1992 series, it would’ve been very successful. Scam as a series & Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta has set very very high standards & sadly The Big Bull fails to match & catch it. — Being Desi (@TheVivekSharma) March 19, 2021

While some requested the public to stop comparing the two before the movie has even been released.

#TheBigBullTrailer is GOOD and #AbhishekBachchan is FANTASTIC in the trailer. BUT...the comparisons with #SCAM1992 are INEVITABLE. Also they used REAL names. That made scam 1992 more effective. #PratikGandhi & Hansal Mehta took to next level. Hope this one too manages to impress. — रितिक यादव (@RitikYadav1111) March 19, 2021

The film also features Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla.

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi, the 'Scam 1992' star took to Twitter to share his wishes for the new team and congratulated Abhishek Bachchan. He added that he was looking forward to watching the film.