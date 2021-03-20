STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana announces wrap-up for 'Anek'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (R) with director Anubhav Sinha.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (R) with director Anubhav Sinha. (Photo | Instagram/@ayushmannk)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday announced the wrap-up for his upcoming spy-thriller film 'Anek', for which he had been shooting in Delhi and North-East India.

Ayushmann, who headed to Delhi for the shooting of the last schedule of the flick on Tuesday, took to his Instagram and posted pictures reviving his special moments from the film.

Taking to the captions, the 'Andhadhun' actor wrote, "It's a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It's full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema."

The actor further explained why did he became emotional on the last day of shoot by noting, "Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East."

Concluding the caption, Ayushmann penned down the description of his series of pictures that he shared on Instagram.

For the first picture, he described that the snap is "his last shot in the film", the second picture is with his director Anubhav Sinha, third is with his team and the fourth is the last time when he "used his stationary in the film".

Anubhav Sinha's next directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana will release on September 17, 2021.

'Anek' marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'.

Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.

Apart from 'Anek', Ayushmann will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'.

