STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Amole Gupte opens up on Shraddha Kapoor opting out of 'Saina'

Just a couple of weeks into the production, the "Stree" star came down with dengue and had to eventually leave the film.

Published: 20th March 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Amole Gupte has opened up about the reasons Shraddha Kapoor exited his latest directorial "Saina", saying that the actor's health issues at the time stopped her from giving 100 per cent to the role.

Gupte had started working on the film, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, with Kapoor as the lead.

But just a couple of weeks into the production, the "Stree" star came down with dengue and had to eventually leave the film.

She was replaced by Parineeti Chopra in 2019.

In an interview with PTI, Gupte said Kapoor's health made it difficult for her to train for long and exhausting hours for the sports drama.

"Initially we had Shraddha in the film, who was completely prepared for the role, which is why we started shooting. But then she fell ill, she got dengue which took the wind out of her.

"Since it was a sports film, she couldn't muster the courage to come for 12 hours and stand on a badminton court while she was unwell," the filmmaker said.

Gupte said Kapoor then moved on to star in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's blockbuster "Chhichhore", which was already planned to be shot at IIT Bombay.

Around the same time, the film's producer Bhushan Kumar faced a casting hurdle for his dance drama "Street Dancer".

The Remo D'Souza film, featuring Varun Dhawan, was initially announced with Katrina Kaif, but the actor soon exited the project.

"Bhushan Kumar needed someone because the film was about to go on floors. So Shraddha went there. Then Bhushan brought in Parineeti for 'Saina'. It was a win-win for all of us," he added.

With "Saina", Gupte's returns to direction four years after his last feature "Sniff".

The 59-year-old director said despite the project going through a tumultuous casting change, it wasn't difficult for him to transition from Kapoor to Chopra.

"I don't over stress on things. Life goes on, I had to move on too. We lose our near and dear ones but we don't stop. What also helped me was Bushan's support. Rarely any producer will do that. They'd say, 'enough money has been spent now, let's leave the project.' But he had faith in me," he added.

The director, known for critically-acclaimed films such as "Hawa Hawai" (2014) and the 2011 hit "Stanley Ka Dabba", credited Chopra for getting familiar with the sport within a short span of time.

"Parineeti is a wonderful actor. In six months, she picked up badminton skills and worked with utmost dedication. She is a clever actor, she allows you to see her best. You can't give 15 years of your life to learn badminton and then come on floors.

"An actor will naturally have limited time to work on. The idea was that it should be accepted as good badminton and she delivered that," he added.

"Saina", which also stars Meghna Malik and Manav Kaul, is scheduled to be released on March 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amole Gupte Shraddha Kapoor Saina
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp