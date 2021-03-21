STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vineet Singh Hukmani's soundtrack on COVID jab is for the hopeful and the vaccinated

The electronics engineer and Harvard alumnus also formed his family band Avni Vir Vineet with his 14-year-old twins, and delivered two radio hits 'Twenty Twenty' and 'Can’t Wait', in 2020.

Published: 21st March 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Vineet Singh Hukmani in his single 'Jab The World'

Vineet Singh Hukmani in his single 'Jab The World'

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Soon after Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began, artiste Vineet Singh Hukmani aka Vineet released his new single titled 'Jab The World'. The track is a fun take on the world getting vaccinated, but it is not just about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NCR-based artiste's earlier singles have topped the Euro Indie and World Indie top 100 charts.His 2020 release titled 'Mask' was 'submitted in consideration' for a Grammy, and he also crossed 1M Spotify stream mark with his five releases in 2020.

The electronics engineer and Harvard alumnus also formed his family band Avni Vir Vineet with his 14-year-old twins, and delivered two radio hits 'Twenty Twenty' and 'Can’t Wait', in 2020. An interview:
 
What was the idea behind Jab The World?

Optimism breeds optimism. Once we had vaccines developed for COVID, I began to imagine the invention of a vaccine to cure 'hate', and Jab The World was born. So while the song pays respect to everyone involved in the 'lab to jab' journey, it imagines a world 'dancing to togetherness' where a vaccine has rendered humans biologically immune to hate, discrimination, gender bias, climate change, etc.

The song was created to inject hope and awareness and also to say that we still have a lot to do!

The track seems heavily influenced by the Australian rock band ACDC.

In this song, I am inspired by my vocal idols Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth, both of Van Halen who always created Happy Dance Rock and freely used new-age synths with heritage rock guitar playing. And yes, ACDC comes a close second.

However, the sound design of Jab The World has the soul of classic rock but its paint job is shiny new. While I am the song writer, singer and producer of Jab The World, the guitars were styled by my friend Samuel Hosé from Brazil.
 
Do you think changing people’s outlook ranks higher than getting vaccinated?

The important thing always is to do things ‘together’ to overcome negativity. We have begun to revel in the trauma of negativity and our biological and emotional immunity is compromised. A vaccine is a biological step to cure the imbalance. The jab for humankind is love, happiness and harmony.
 

What inspired you to enter the music world?

We had a music room at our home in Kuwait (where I was born), and I watched my father lose himself to Indian and Western classical music, singing after a hard day’s work. The English pop songs that came on the radio caught my attention. I always wondered why can’t an Indian be featured on the mainstream English pop radio?

In engineering college, I joined a rock band, and continued to sing for rock bands even while I 'worked' 9-5 as a project engineer for a living. The real inspiration to create 'globally competitive' songs happened in mid-2019. By 2020, with help from Grammy Jurist Stephen Wrench, and a push from my musician brother Navdeep, my music ended up topping international radio charts. 

Future plans

My friends and associates call me the ‘mini music factory’. I am working on multiple genres of music with the objective of doing well on various formats/genres of global radio. We expect live performances to come back very soon. I aim for a global ‘single’ release every 45-50 days and then it is. Learn, grow, repeat. Pretty simple actually! 

An excerpt from Jab the World

  • Jab the world a little somethin' for that hate
  • Jab the world so there’s food on every plate
  • Jab the world a little somethin’ for that racism
  • Jab the world so we don’t discriminate!
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jab The World COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine COVID vaccine jab COVID vaccine song
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp