67th National Film Awards: 'Asuran' wins Best Tamil Film, Dhanush shares Best Actor award with Manoj Bajpayee

Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress for 'The Tashkent Files' while Vijay Sethupathi won Best Supporting Actor for 'Super Deluxe'.

Published: 22nd March 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Dhanush in Asuran, Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika and Manoj Bajpayee.

By Online Desk

After being delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday.

Those who made or contributed to films in 2019 will be considered for this year's awards ceremony, taking place at the National Media Centre in Delhi. 

In the Best Feature Film category, Malayalam movie 'Biriyaani' starring Kani Kusruti gets a special mention. Vetrimaaran's 'Asuran' starring Dhanush wins Best Tamil Feature Film while Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' wins Best Feature Film in Hindi. 

The Best Feature Film goes to Priyadarshan's much-awaited Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham'. 

Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' has bagged three National Film Awards. (Photo | Twitter)

Check out the Best Feature Films in the other languages here: 

Special Mention: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

  • Best Telugu Film: Jersey
  • Best Tamil Film: Asuran
  • Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
  • Best Kannada Film: Akshi
  • Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
  • Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
  • Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
  • Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
  • Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
  • Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
  • Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
  • Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
  • Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
  • Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
  • Best Marathi Film: Bardo
  • Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
  • Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

The Best Screenplay for original screenplay went to Jyeshthoputri. Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikettu' won Best Cinematography.

Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress for 'The Tashkent Files' while Vijay Sethupathi won Best Supporting Actor for 'Super Deluxe'.

Kangana Ranaut who has been making headlines since the pandemic began won Best Actor for Manikarnika and Panga.

Meanwhile, the Best Actor award is shared by Manoj Bajpayee for 'Bhonsle' and Dhanush for 'Asuran'.

Best Direction goes to Bahattar Hoorain.

Here's a list of all winners: 

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough

Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

FEATURE FILMS (Best Action Direction Award)

Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Music Direction: Songs - Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music​: Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-Up Artist: Helen (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)

Best Screenplay (Original Screenplay): Jyeshthoputri

Best Screenplay (Adapted Screenplay): Gumnaami

Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikkettu (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male PLayback Singer: Kesri, Teri Mitti (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for 'The Tashkent Files'

Best Supporting Actor: Vijaya Sethupathi for 'Super Deluxe'

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

