Satish Kaushik hospitalised days after testing COVID-19 positive

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has been admitted to a private hospital, days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 22nd March 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has been admitted to a private hospital here, days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 17, Kaushik tweeted that he had contracted COVID-19 and was quarantining at home.

The 64-year-old actor, however, was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for better medical care.

According to a statement released by Kaushik's spokesperson on Monday, the actor is currently "recovering well".

"He was planning to get vaccinated for COVID-19. However, when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. Satish ji quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care," the statement read.

"He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery," the spokesperson added.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 3,62,675.

The death toll mounted to 11,586.

