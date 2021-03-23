Karan Johar to launch Shanaya Kapoor in Bollywood

By Express News Service

Karan Johar is set to introduce Shanaya Kapoor, actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, in Bollywood through his Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

Known for launching the careers of star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and Jahnvi Kapoor, Karan is backing Shanaya’s upcoming film that will go on floors this July.

In a tweet, he said, “Welcome to the DCA Squad, Shanaya Kapoor. It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that beings with your first film with Dharma Movies this July.

”In response to this announcement, Shanaya, on social media, said, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart. Here’s to a great journey ahead with the DCA Talent family. Excited to kickstart my First film this July by Dharma Movies. Can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to. Stay tuned.”

Shanaya has previously worked as an assistant director on the Netflix film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl