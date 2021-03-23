Neha Dhupia first look as a cop

By Express News Service

RSVP Movies has revealed the first look of Neha Dhupia from A Thursday. Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the thriller follows a playschool teacher (Yami Gautam) who takes 16 toddlers hostage. Neha essays a cop in the film. Neha looks stunning in the newly unveiled phot, wearing a blazer and pants with an olive green shirt and rolled up sleeves. The look is completed with tied up hair and aviators.

Taking to their social media, RSVP movies shared Neha’s look and wrote, “There’s a new cop in town, @nehadhupia as ACP Alvarez in #AThursday. Let the investigation begin!”

A Thursday also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao. The film is produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films. It will release digitally in 2021.