Saina’s journey is awe inspiring: Director Amole Gupte

By Express News Service

By Express News Service

Director Amole Gupte says he was deeply moved by the journey of Saina Nehwal, who rose from a humble background to become a world champ. It’s what inspired him to make Saina, a biopic of the ace badminton player starring Parineeti Chopra. “I go where my heart leads , ” Amole says when asked why he chose to make a badminton film over other popular sports.

“I was fascinated by Saina’s story, when I saw this young girl go on to become the World No. 1 in badminton, the first woman to achieve this feat for India. Saina is a story of this simple girl from a simple middle class background who worked towards becoming the champion.” To research her life properly, Amole visited Saina’s family in Hyderabad.

He wanted to burrow neck deep into her life and her journey. “I was taken aback by the World No. 1 champion and her family’s modesty. Their honesty, simplicity and humility left me awe-inspired,” Amole shares. Producer Bhushan Kumar says Saina inspired countless young girls and boys to start leaning towards the sport.

“Hers is a story of female spirit and determination to dream big. I am proud to be associated with the film that will help celebrate the sport, the neve r- give -up spirit and make young minds dream,” Bhushan concludes. Saina is produced by T-Series and Front Foot Pictures. It is releasing in theatres on March 26, 2021.

