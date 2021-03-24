Vishal Bhardwaj 'would love to make film' on Indian Tennis stars Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj believes Indian tennis greats Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes deserve a film and says he would love to direct it if an opportunity comes his way.

In a partnership spanning more than 16 years, Paes and Bhupati won three Grand Slam titles and peaked to world No 1 doubles pair ranking in the late '90s.

Once the poster boys for tennis in the country, they had a bitter public fall out in the past.

At an event on Tuesday evening, when Bhardwaj was asked if he is keen to make a film on any sports personality, the director said he doesn't have anything planned but hoped to someday chronicle the story of Bhupathi and Paes.

"I feel a film should be made on Leander (Paes) and Mahesh (Bhupathi) . If I get an opportunity to make a film on their lives I would definitely make it," Bhardwaj told reporters. The director was speaking at the auction of Tennis Premier League.

Bhardwaj, who's made acclaimed dramas like "Haider" (2014), "Kaminey" and Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer "Omkara", said the sports film he's currently awaiting to watch is the biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Directed by Amole Gupte, the film is headlined by actor Parineeti Chopra.

"I am looking forward to watch the 'Saina' Nehwal biopic directed by Amol Gupte. He is my favourite director," the 55-year-old filmmaker added.

"Saina" is scheduled to release this Friday.