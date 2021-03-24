STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vishal Bhardwaj 'would love to make film' on Indian Tennis stars Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes

In a partnership spanning more than 16 years, Paes and Bhupati won three Grand Slam titles and peaked to world No 1 doubles pair ranking in the late '90s.

Published: 24th March 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Leander Paes (L) and former partner Mahesh Bhupathi

Indian tennis star Leander Paes (L) and former partner Mahesh Bhupathi. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj believes Indian tennis greats Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes deserve a film and says he would love to direct it if an opportunity comes his way.

In a partnership spanning more than 16 years, Paes and Bhupati won three Grand Slam titles and peaked to world No 1 doubles pair ranking in the late '90s.

Once the poster boys for tennis in the country, they had a bitter public fall out in the past.

At an event on Tuesday evening, when Bhardwaj was asked if he is keen to make a film on any sports personality, the director said he doesn't have anything planned but hoped to someday chronicle the story of Bhupathi and Paes.

"I feel a film should be made on Leander (Paes) and Mahesh (Bhupathi) . If I get an opportunity to make a film on their lives I would definitely make it," Bhardwaj told reporters. The director was speaking at the auction of Tennis Premier League.

Bhardwaj, who's made acclaimed dramas like "Haider" (2014), "Kaminey" and Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer "Omkara", said the sports film he's currently awaiting to watch is the biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Directed by Amole Gupte, the film is headlined by actor Parineeti Chopra.

"I am looking forward to watch the 'Saina' Nehwal biopic directed by Amol Gupte. He is my favourite director," the 55-year-old filmmaker added.

"Saina" is scheduled to release this Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Bhupathi Leander Paes Vishal Bhardwaj Bollywood
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp