Defamation case: Warrant against Kangana Ranaut cancelled as she appears in court

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate' court had issued a summons to Ranaut last month, directing her to appear on March 1.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Thursday cancelled a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she appeared before it in connection with the defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

As she failed to turn up, the court issued a bailable warrant against her.

The warrant was cancelled on Thursday as the actor remained present, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said.

Akhtar has filed a complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making false statements against him when she railed about nepotism and `cliques' in Bollywood in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Last month, Mumbai police submitted a report in the court, saying prima facie an offence of defamation was made out against her.

Javed Akhtar Kangana Ranaut
Comments

