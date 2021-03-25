STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Vote wisely': Bengali artistes come together to send out a message ahead of polls

Artistes from Bengal have come together to release a song asking the people in the state to vote wisely while giving a rundown of what the BJP government has done in past 6 years.

Published: 25th March 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the song. (Youtube screen grab)

A still from the song. (Youtube screen grab)

By Online Desk

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, stars from the state's film industry have released a new song against the central government's shortfall over the last six years.

The song 'Nijeder Mawte Nijder Gaan' (our song our way) features a beeline of Tollywood stars such a Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Parambrata Chatterjee, Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Rupankar Bagchi among others.

Penned by Anirban Bhattacharya, the song asks the citizens to cast their votes responsibly. Slamming the BJP and its parent body RSS the song says, "you're here to invade the nation. You don't know nationalism".

"You have tested our patience long enough. We will not listen to a single word from you. We know what is best for us. We will decide for us," the lyrics say.

The music video under the banner "Citizens United" shows different areas of Kolkata where cultural influx thrives in daylight. 

In a veiled attack to Centre's bid to impose a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), the song says, "I will not go anywhere. I will only reside in this country".

The song comes amid a state-wide citizen's movement "No Vote for BJP" that opposes the saffron party's inroads in Bengal and claims that it will tear apart the state's cultural fabric.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal Elections 2021 Tollywood Sabyasachi Chakraborty
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp