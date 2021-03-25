'Vote wisely': Bengali artistes come together to send out a message ahead of polls

By Online Desk

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, stars from the state's film industry have released a new song against the central government's shortfall over the last six years.

The song 'Nijeder Mawte Nijder Gaan' (our song our way) features a beeline of Tollywood stars such a Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Parambrata Chatterjee, Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Rupankar Bagchi among others.

Penned by Anirban Bhattacharya, the song asks the citizens to cast their votes responsibly. Slamming the BJP and its parent body RSS the song says, "you're here to invade the nation. You don't know nationalism".

"You have tested our patience long enough. We will not listen to a single word from you. We know what is best for us. We will decide for us," the lyrics say.

The music video under the banner "Citizens United" shows different areas of Kolkata where cultural influx thrives in daylight.

In a veiled attack to Centre's bid to impose a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), the song says, "I will not go anywhere. I will only reside in this country".

The song comes amid a state-wide citizen's movement "No Vote for BJP" that opposes the saffron party's inroads in Bengal and claims that it will tear apart the state's cultural fabric.