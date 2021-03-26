STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19, goes under quarantine

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December.

Published: 26th March 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Model-actor Milind Soman

Model-actor Milind Soman (Photo | Milind Soman Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. "Tested positive. #Quarantine," Soman wrote.

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December. Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was "recovering well".

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.

