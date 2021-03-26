Nakul Roshan Sahdev is a man with a dream

By Express News Service

Just back from Nainital after winding up his shoot for the Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy starrer Candy, Nakul Roshan Sahdev couldn’t be happier. “I love the mountains,” admits the young actor whose latest feature, Pagglait will be releasing on an OTT platform today. Hailing from Udaipur, Rajasthan, the actor of Gully Boy fame trained at the Whistling Woods International film school. In fact, he gets to work with his acting coach, Jameel Khan, in Pagglait that is directed by Umesh Bist.

Having bagged a lead role in Farrey by Zeishan Quadri (one of the writers of Gangs of Wasseypur), Nakul is all about getting into character and learning on the sets. Currently busy setting up his new home in Mumbai, Nakul gets candid about his movies, passions and the OTT platform. Excerpts from the interview:

Do tell us what drew you to the script for Pagglait?

Pagglait is a great script and is very relevant to the social environment in India. Behind the light-hearted humour — there is a very important subject. Revolving around parenting and how youngsters need support when they take off on the road less travelled — and not harsh judgment that creates self doubt.

I have been there. I was really lucky that my parents were very supportive. However, when I moved out, I had to face barbs from the extended family. In fact, some of my cousins were asked not to hang out with me as I could be a bad influence!

The cast has some powerful and familiar talent, do tell us about your experience with them.

Working with Sheeba Chaddha was a learning experience and conversations with her on the sets would change my perception — not just as an actor but as a human too.

Meanwhile, Sanya (Malhotra) would bring something new to every take — creating space for fresh ideas that were about more than just following the script. My favourite is of course daddi — when my grandmother saw the trailer, she was really thrilled to see daddi, an elderly character role, and said — “oh, so I can also become an actor!”

What is your take on films on the OTT platforms? How do you think it will impact the scripts?

I feel that OTT platforms have changed the narrative of the scripts — starting from Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. The location has become part of the narrative. The culture, the dialect — it becomes part of the film prominently. I feel I have been very fortunate that way — because I got to experience some varied worlds in my recent films. For Farrey, I had to learn the Bihari dialect. Thankfully, I signed up before lockdown — so I had time to train well for it. Coming to censorship issues, I feel that technology has to be monitored not the content. For instance, we could have a separate

Nakul Roshan Sahdev

app for a certain grade of films that requires profile checks… just a thought.

How do you prep physically for your various roles? What about your fitness regimen and diet?

I have been practising mixed martial arts for a while now — it helps me understand physical requirements of my roles too.

In Farrey, the story has me playing two age categories — and I needed to lose weight as the younger version. I know that all I have to do is start running and get on to a strict diet. In fact, I would take my skipping rope to the sets too.

When it comes to food, homely comfort food like Dal Khichdi (yes, with ghee) is my favourite.

But my ultimate cheat meal is ice cream. When I binge watch movies — I can polish off an entire tub all by myself. I love gelato — I love the texture, the taste…. One of my favourites is the Berry Blast from London Dairy.

Fun fact: my taste buds cannot identify salt — so it really works for me when I am on a diet! Meanwhile, I am rather particular about my food. When I travel, all the excess baggage is food! I carry my smoothie maker and my aeropress everywhere I go. I am often teased that ‘I drink my food!’ But that’s true — even as a child my favourite lunch was a banana and chikoo milkshake, rather than rotis.