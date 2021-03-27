Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving first vaccine dose

By Online Desk

Actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for coronavirus, almost three weeks after receiving his first vaccine shot.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the news.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," Rawal wrote.

Rawal, who received his first shot on March 9, had then taken to his social media handles to share a picture of himself getting vaccinated.

Flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre, he had earlier tweeted:

"V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks @narendramodi."

Celebrities like Anupam Kher, among many others, sent their best wishes to him soon after the news broke

On the work front, Rawal was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1.

He will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan and Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2.