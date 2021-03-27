STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving first vaccine dose

Rawal, who received his first shot on March 9, had then taken to his social media handles to share a picture of himself getting vaccinated.

Published: 27th March 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for coronavirus, almost three weeks after receiving his first vaccine shot.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the news.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," Rawal wrote.

Rawal, who received his first shot on March 9, had then taken to his social media handles to share a picture of himself getting vaccinated.

Flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre, he had earlier tweeted:

"V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks @narendramodi."

Celebrities like Anupam Kher, among many others, sent their best wishes to him soon after the news broke

On the work front, Rawal was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1.

He will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan and Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paresh Rawal Paresh Rawal COVID diagnosis COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp