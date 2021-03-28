'It has been hell of a ride': Rohit Shetty kicks off final schedule of 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Saturday said the final schedule of his upcoming directorial venture "Cirkus" has started.

The film is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors", which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. The 48-year-old filmmaker, known for his blockbuster hits "Chennai Express", "Golmaal" and "Singham" franchise, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"It's been a hell of a ride so far! And now...The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of 'CIRKUS'," Shetty wrote in the post, accompanied by photo of him with leading man Ranveer Singh from the set.

The movie reunites Shetty with Singh after the actor headlined his 2018 action blockbuster "Simmba". Singh also makes a special appearance in Shetty's latest movie "Sooryavanshi", featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

The actor commented on Shetty, simply writing, "Love of cinema". Besides Singh, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Mukesh Tiwari and Murli Sharma.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series in association with Reliance Entertainment, "Circkus" is set to release later this year.