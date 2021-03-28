STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'It has been hell of a ride': Rohit Shetty kicks off final schedule of 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh

The film is based on William Shakespeare's classic play 'The Comedy of Errors', which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.

Published: 28th March 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty (Photo | Rohit Shetty Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Saturday said the final schedule of his upcoming directorial venture "Cirkus" has started.

The film is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors", which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. The 48-year-old filmmaker, known for his blockbuster hits "Chennai Express", "Golmaal" and "Singham" franchise, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"It's been a hell of a ride so far! And now...The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of 'CIRKUS'," Shetty wrote in the post, accompanied by photo of him with leading man Ranveer Singh from the set.

The movie reunites Shetty with Singh after the actor headlined his 2018 action blockbuster "Simmba". Singh also makes a special appearance in Shetty's latest movie "Sooryavanshi", featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

The actor commented on Shetty, simply writing, "Love of cinema". Besides Singh, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Mukesh Tiwari and Murli Sharma.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series in association with Reliance Entertainment, "Circkus" is set to release later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Shetty Cirkus The Comedy of Errors Ranveer Singh
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp