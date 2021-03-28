STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonakshi Sinha wraps up shoot of Amazon Prime Video series 'Fallen'

The 33-year-old actor, who plays a cop on the show, thanked the makers for giving her the character of Anjali Bhaati.

Published: 28th March 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sonakshi Sinha with the crew of 'Fallen'

Sonakshi Sinha with the crew of 'Fallen' (Photo| Instagram/ @aslisona)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday said she has finished shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series tentatively titled "Fallen" and thanked the show's cast and crew, including director Reema Kagti, for the experience.

Sinha resumed shooting for the series, which marks her digital debut, in December 2020 here. The team, also featuring actors Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah, later moved to Rajasthan for their schedule. Backed by Excel Entertainment and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Kagti's production house Tiger Baby, "Fallen" also has Ruchika Oberoi attached as director.

Taking to Instagram, Sinha penned a long note as her portions for the series came to an end. The 33-year-old actor, who plays a cop on the show, thanked the makers for giving her the character of Anjali Bhaati.

"As it comes to an end I don't even know where to begin! What a journey 'Fallen' (that's what we're calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness! Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati. I can't tell you how long I've waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team," Sinha wrote.

The "Dabangg 3" actor also posted a series of Instagram Stories, interacting with the crew before her last shot. "And it's a wrap. It's been a pleasure, Bhaati sahab. Thank you universe," the actor wrote, sharing a picture of her character's nameplate.

The series had gone on floors shortly before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha Vijay Varma Gulshan Devaiah Fallen Amazon Prime Video Reema Kagti Zoya Akhtar
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp