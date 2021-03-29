Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops his debut music video Baarish Ki Jaaye

By Express News Service

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has dropped his first-ever music video. Titled Baarish Ki Jaaye, the song features Nawazuddin as a gangster and 'roadside romeo'. The girl he loves, played by Sunanda Sharma, has a mental health issue. She feels judged by society but is moved by the gangster's advances.

The song ends with a shower of rain interrupting their wedding. At the last minute, an elderly woman steps in with an umbrella to guard the holy fire. The song is written and composed by Jaani and sung by National Film Award Winner B Praak.