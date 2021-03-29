Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops his debut music video Baarish Ki Jaaye
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has dropped his first-ever music video. Titled Baarish Ki Jaaye, the song features Nawazuddin as a gangster and 'roadside romeo'. The girl he loves, played by Sunanda Sharma, has a mental health issue. She feels judged by society but is moved by the gangster's advances.
Finally, #BaarishKiJaaye is out now on @desimelodies YouTube channel. Comment karke batao Kaise laga. @nawazuddin_s @sunandasharma19 @bpraak @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira #DesiMelodies pic.twitter.com/h6Scrr02Sa— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 27, 2021
The song ends with a shower of rain interrupting their wedding. At the last minute, an elderly woman steps in with an umbrella to guard the holy fire. The song is written and composed by Jaani and sung by National Film Award Winner B Praak.