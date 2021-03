'Next year': Priyanka Chopra shares an update about her next Bollywood film

By Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra on Friday held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter. When asked by a fan what is her next Bollywood movie, Priyanka teased, “Next year!!!”

Priyanka’s last Bollywood release was in 2019. She had starred alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka was cast opposite Salman Khan in Bharat (2019) but dropped out of the project due to her wedding.

Priyanka’s last film, The White Tiger (2021), is up for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. PeeCee has served as an executive producer on the title.