18 crew members of Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane test positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson of Colors channel confirmed that a few members on the third season of "Dance Deewane" had contracted the virus.

Published: 30th March 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 08:08 AM

Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges on Dance Deewane.

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 18 crew members of Madhuri Dixit Nene-judged popular dance reality show "Dance Deewane" have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a film industry worker's union said on Tuesday.

"Some crew members associated with our show 'Dance Deewane' have tested positive for COVID-19.

They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine.

All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized," the channel said in a statement.

"We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines."

According to Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), 18 members of the show's crew tested positive before the start of the shoot this week.

"They have a provision of undergoing COVID-19 test every week before starting the shoot. If someone tests positive, then they are home quarantined and another member replaces them. If the result is negative, only then the shooting starts.

"Two days ago, 18 unit members tested positive for COVID-19. They were asked to undergo home quarantine and were replaced with others after which the shoot was completed," Dubey told PTI.

He further said that Dixit and the other judges of the show are "fine".

"Madhuri and other judges are all fine. The crew members who have tested positive for COVID-19 include set workers, lightmen, camera attendants, assistant directors, assistant art directors, few contestants too, among others, Dubey said.

He added that the show has another shoot planned for April 5, which will go-ahead as per the schedule.

The third season of the show, which features Dixit as a judge along with choreographers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, started airing on Colors from February 27.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the tally to 4,04,614 and the toll to 11,665.

