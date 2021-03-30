STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez share glimpse from 'Ram Setu' sets

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor took to her Twitter handle and shared an image from the sets of her highly-anticipated film.

Published: 30th March 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar with his 'Ram Setu' co-stars Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez

Akshay Kumar with his 'Ram Setu' co-stars Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday shared a glimpse from the sets of their upcoming movie 'Ram Setu', which also features megastar Akshay Kumar.

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor took to her Twitter handle and shared an image from the sets of her highly-anticipated film.

In the picture, Nushrratt and her co-stars, Jacqueline and Akshay could be seen sitting while reading the script for a scene. Along with the photo, she tweeted, "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with @akshaykumar sir, @Asli_Jacqueline and the entire team. Need your best wishes."

Jacqueline too shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Ram Setu' filming begins today!! Keep us in your prayers #ramsetu."

Earlier today Akshay, who will be portraying the character of an archaeologist in the movie, had shared his first look along with kick-starting the film's shoot.

'Ram Setu', directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, had been announced on Diwali last year. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Setu Nushrratt Bharuccha Jacqueline Fernande
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp