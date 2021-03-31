STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Lucky Ali releases single 'Amaraya' with Israeli rocker Eliezer Botzer

Amaraya is one of the songs we composed in that space, it talks about all of us being reflections of each other, said Lucky Ali.

Published: 31st March 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Lucky Ali. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Singer-songwriter Lucky Ali and Israeli musician Eliezer Cohen Botzer have released the second single, "Amaraya" from the duos hugely-anticipated album, "Lemalla".

"'Amaraya' is one of the songs we composed in that space, it talks about all of us being reflections of each other," says Lucky Ali.

"While we were working on the project we also realised we had similarities culture-wise as well. We all went through our own process of discovery and they came with the project, we added to it and became a part of it. There is a certain kind of love I feel for this project which I can't express... It's a work of love for me and I couldn't have asked for a better platform," he adds.

The single in four languages -- Arabic, Hindi, Urdu and Hebrew-- talks about rising above differences in recognition of the sentiment that human beings are all but reflections of each other.

"Lucky is a great friend and a very inspiring person, which made this meaningful musical journey even more special. While praying for the end of the pandemic, God willing, we are happy to share our second song 'Amaraya', a song of unity and connection between all humans and creation," says Eliezer.

"The song is about us all being a reflection of the human heart and identifying with one another. Rising above all of our differences, we join in prayer," Eliezer adds.

"Amaraya" was written and composed by Lucky Ali, Eliezer Botzer, Ori Avni and Uzair Abdul Aleem.

Their first single, "On my way", which was released in November 2019, was hailed as a traveller's anthem and was lapped up by music aficionados across the world. The song featured lyrics in English, Hebrew, Urdu and Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amaraya Eliezer Cohen Botzer
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp