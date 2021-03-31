Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti is 'trippy, hippie'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Television star Surbhi Jyoti is currently enjoying her vacation in Maldives.

Surbhi has been sharing pictures of her getaway. In a new set of pictures she is seen dressed in a stunning bikini top and a skirt as she poses for the camera.

She captioned one of the images as: "Trippy and hippie."

On the work front, Surbhi's latest outing was in the digitally released series "Qubool Hai 2.0", which also stars Karan Singh Grover.

Surbhi gained visibility on TV with 'Qubool Hai' when it was first telecast in 2012 and ran till 2016.

The new season of the show also features Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Saurabh Raj Jain, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Priyal Gor.