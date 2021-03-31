STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer to make his Bollywood debut with Barjatya production

While the lead actress opposite Rajveer is yet to be finalised, the film is expected to go on floors in July this year and is slated for a 2022 release.
 

Published: 31st March 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rajveer Deol. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Wednesday introduced his grandchild Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema and announced his debut project with filmmaker Avnish Barjatya's first movie as a director.

The 'Sholay' actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures featuring Rajveer. He urged his fans to shower love on Rajveer and Avnish as they step into the world of Indian cinema. The title of the film is still kept under wraps.

"Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut," wrote the 'Dharam Veer' actor.

"I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," he added.

Celebrity followers including Bobby Deol and more than 14 thousand fans liked the post. Scores of fans sent in congratulatory messages in the comments section for the debut project.

Rajveer is Sunny Deol's younger son. Earlier in 2019, the 'Gadar' actor's elder son Karan Deol had made his Bollywood romantic-drama film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' opposite Sahher Bambba.

With Rajveer, filmmaker Suraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya is also venturing into Indian cinema with the untitled directorial project. 

