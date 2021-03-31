Sunny Deol's younger son to debut in Sooraj Barjatya's next film

By PTI

MUMBAI: Newcomer Rajveer Deol, the younger son of actor-politician Sunny Deol, is set to make his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya's home production, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, a coming-of-age love story, will also mark the debut of Avnish S Barjatya, Suraj Barjatya's son, as a writer and director.

It will be Rajshri production's 59th film. Sunny Deol had introduced his elder son Karan in his directorial venture "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

Rajveer has studied theatre in the UK and has worked as an assistant director.

He has been training under the guidance of theatre and film director Feroz Abbas Khan, known for directing plays like "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Tumhari Amrita".

Avnish said he decided to cast Rajveer as the newcomer is hard-working and has charisma about him.

"The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I began to see Rajveer as the protagonist in my film," Avnish said in a statement here.

The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors in July this year and is slated for a release in 2022.