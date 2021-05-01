STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Special OPS actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of COVID-19

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who last worked with the departed soul in the 2019 thriller-drama film 'Bypass Road', also mourned the demise of the Indian army officer-turned-actor.

Published: 01st May 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal was 52.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal was 52.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian film and television actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died due to COVID-19 complications, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed on Saturday. He was 52.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Pandit confirmed the news and wrote, "Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones. Om Shanti!"

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who last worked with the departed soul in the 2019 thriller-drama film 'Bypass Road', also mourned the demise of the Indian army officer-turned-actor.

"Extremely sad news. I've known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you," Neil tweeted.

'Lest We Forget India Foundation' - a Charitable Trust that provides support, welfare, skilling, and education necessary for the wellbeing of families of Indian Armed Forces personnel who have lost their lives during their service and any needy member of the public, also confirmed the news of his demise.

According to the foundation, the former army officer died on Friday.

"#LestWeForgetIndiaFlag of India the unfortunate passing away of Maj Bikramjeet Kanwarpal (Retd)

@BizzKanwarpal, 4 HORSE, yesterday, 30 April 2021 to #Covid19. Commissioned in December 1989, he served for 10 years. Remember the #IndianBrave as a soldier and later a film and television actor," the tweet read.

Born in Himachal Pradesh, Bikramjeet had played supporting roles in many films and television serials.

He was last seen in the 2020 Neeraj Pandey directorial thriller series 'Special OPS'. He also played prominent roles in the thriller crime series 'Illegal-Justice', 'Out of order' and 'Aapke Kamre Me Koi Rehta Hai'.

He was the son of an Indian Army officer, Dwarka Nath Kanwarpal, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra in 1963. In 1989 he commissioned into the Indian Army.

Bikramjeet retired as a Major in the Indian Army in 2002. In 2003, he made his Bollywood debut and went on to act in many films like 'Page 3', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Aarakshan', 'Murder 2', '2 States', 'The Ghazi Attack' and more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Special OPS
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp