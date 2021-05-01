STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 7 lakh to Maharashtra CM relief fund for COVID-19

DGIPR said the CM has also appealed to the people of the state to contribute in the fight against COVID-19.

Published: 01st May 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 04:21 PM

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has contributed Rs seven lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) of the Maharashtra government shared the news on Twitter on Saturday.

"Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata has donated Rs 7 lakh to #CMrelieffund #COVID_19 Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked her for the help," the tweet read.

Recently, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra donated money and urged the global community to help India, which she said is "bleeding" due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many celebrities have stepped forward to help people either by donating funds or by using their social media account to amplify SOS calls.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 62,919 fresh COVID-19 cases raising the overall tally to 46,02,472.

