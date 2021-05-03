STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID-19: Randhir Kapoor out of ICU, doing much better

The 74-year-old actor was admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week.

Published: 03rd May 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, on Sunday said he has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The 74-year-old actor was admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week.

"I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day and then they moved me out because I didn't have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

The actor informed he will be discharged soon. "I am anxious to get out. My children told me to get into the hospital (given the COVID-19 scenario)," he added. Randhir Kapoor, who is the eldest son of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year.

After working as a child in the 1950s films "Shree 420" and "Do Ustad", Randhir Kapoor acted as a leading hero in his own directorial debut film "Kal Aaj Aur Kal" in 1971. He also featured in films like "Jeet", "Jawani Diwani", "Lafange", "Raampur Ka Lakshman", "Haath Ki Safai", among others.

He later directed two more films -- "Dharam Karam", featuring father Raj Kapoor, Rekha, Dara Singh and 1991 blockbuster romantic drama "Henna", starring Rishi Kapoor. Besides backing "Henna", Randhir Kapoor has also produced films like "Prem Granth" and "Aa Ab Laut Chalen", which also happens to be the last movie under the family banner of RK Films.

His recent big screen performances include "Housefull", "Housefull 2", and "Super Nani". Randhir Kapoor married actor Babita but they are now separated. The couple has two daughters -- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Randhir Kapoor COVID19 Coronavirus Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital ICU Randhir Kapoor health Randhir health treatment
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp