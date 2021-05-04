Hrithik Roshan to raise Covid-19 relief funds for India

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan has contributed to relief efforts against the COVID- 19 resurge in India. The actor has donated $15,000 to Help India Breathe, a fundraiser started by British author Jay Shetty. Hrithik has joined international figures like Will Smith, Shawn Mendes, Ellen DeGeneres and others to contribute towards the fund. Jay posted a graphic on social media thanking the celebrities for their support.

In all, the fundraiser has managed to raise an estimated USD 3.68 million for relief efforts in India. “My heart is filled with joy knowing that lives will be helped and saved. This is just the beginning! We have a lot of work to do,” Jay wrote.

Hrithik responded to the post saying, “Congratulations Jay and Radhika... amazing”. Several Bollywood celebrities have been donating and amplifying SOS requests on social media. On the film f ront, Hrithik’s last release was the blockbuster War (2019). He is set to star in YRF’s Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone.