STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Marathi film Photo Prem  to hit Amazon Prime

Marathi drama Photo Prem will be directly premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 7.

Published: 04th May 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Marathi film Photo Prem

Still from Marathi film Photo Prem

By Express News Service

Marathi drama Photo Prem will be directly premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 7. The announcement was made by the streaming platform on Monday. Produced by Everest Entertainment, the film features veteran actor Neena Kulkarni, with Amita Khopkar and Sameer Dharamadhikari in pivotal roles.

Directed and co-written by Aditya Rathi and Gayatri Patil, the story revolves around a housewife’s journey to overcome her fear of the camera and how she manages to click a perfect picture. Kulkarni said in a statement that it was a privilege to play the lead role in Photo Prem and she is happy that the film will reach a wider audience with its release on Amazon Prime Video.

Photo Prem has such a nuanced and thoughtful storyline and it has been nothing short of a privilege to play a lead in this film.” Rathi said Marathi cinema has been able to put out some great stories in the recent past and he is hopeful that Photo Prem will be a worthy addition. 

“I am glad to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video which will enable us to reach out to audiences across the length and breadth of the country, beyond Marathi speaking viewers,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Photo Prem Amazon Prime Video Marathi drama
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp