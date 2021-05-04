Marathi film Photo Prem  to hit Amazon Prime

By Express News Service

Marathi drama Photo Prem will be directly premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 7. The announcement was made by the streaming platform on Monday. Produced by Everest Entertainment, the film features veteran actor Neena Kulkarni, with Amita Khopkar and Sameer Dharamadhikari in pivotal roles.

Directed and co-written by Aditya Rathi and Gayatri Patil, the story revolves around a housewife’s journey to overcome her fear of the camera and how she manages to click a perfect picture. Kulkarni said in a statement that it was a privilege to play the lead role in Photo Prem and she is happy that the film will reach a wider audience with its release on Amazon Prime Video.

Photo Prem has such a nuanced and thoughtful storyline and it has been nothing short of a privilege to play a lead in this film.” Rathi said Marathi cinema has been able to put out some great stories in the recent past and he is hopeful that Photo Prem will be a worthy addition.

“I am glad to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video which will enable us to reach out to audiences across the length and breadth of the country, beyond Marathi speaking viewers,” he added.