Naga Chaitanya makes Bollywood debut, joins cast of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

By Express News Service

Actor Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. A remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan.

A little birdie in the know informed us that Chaitanya’s character is based on Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba, who played Forrest’s best friend during the Vietnam War in the original.

“The team has recently completed a location recce in Kargil and a 45-day schedule is being planned over there. The makers will be filming crucial war and action sequences on Aamir and Chaitanya in this schedule that is expected to commence shortly,” says a source close to Naga Chaitanya.

Set to release in December, Lal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. The film is likely to have Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in crucial cameos.

Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Chaitanya is also shooting for Vikram K Kumar’s Thank You. The actor’s next release, Love Story, is slated to hit the screens in July.

