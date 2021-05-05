STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Thankful for 'Paatal Lok' as it broke my comedic actor image: Abhishek Banerjee

The actor shot to fame with light-hearted movies like "Stree", "Bala" that cemented his position as a comedy star but Banerjee had hoped that people will also take note of his other roles too.

Published: 05th May 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee says after starring in back-to-back comedy films, he was scared of getting typecast but his role of the fearsome killer Hathoda Tyagi in the series "Paatal Lok" helped him break out of that image.

Banerjee, who turned 36 on Wednesday, has emerged as one of the most successful faces on OTT platforms with movies such as "Unpaused" and "Ajeeb Daastaans" post the critical and commercial success of the Amazon Prime Video neo-noir show.

The actor shot to fame with light-hearted movies like "Stree", "Bala" and "Dream Girl" that cemented his position as a comedy star but Banerjee had hoped that people will also take note of his dark role in the Marathi film "Ajji".

And now his wish seems to have come true.

"I was getting a bit scared of typecasting and felt why are people only offering me comedy? Why are they not able to see beyond my comedy? And that too, when I had done 'Ajji'," Banerjee told PTI in an interview.

The actor said he knew that not many people had watched "Ajji" but expected filmmakers to take note of his performance.

"I was wondering as to how I am getting the same kind of roles only to play and how do I break this. Thankfully, 'Paatal Lok' broke it for me. People started realising that I am not only good at comedy and that I can pull off different kinds of characters," Banerjee said, adding that a director's trust in an actor can help change perceptions.

"It is also necessary to take risks," he noted.

"After a time, you will get bored of doing the same thing, the audience and the maker too will get bored. So why not try and apply different rules with different characters?" Banerjee made his start in the world of entertainment as a casting director in 2015 and one of the rules that he abides by is to not repeat his actors in similar roles.

He runs casting company Casting Bay with Anmol Ahuja.

The actor, however, is quick to clarify that he will continue to balance his slate with all kinds of roles.

He is, however, more attentive towards what he is being offered to him now.

"I am paying more attention to the characters and I understand that there are some characters that are going to be easy, and some are not going to be easy. I am trying to strike a balance. I am not saying 'I am not taking up easy characters' because that's my bread and butter. But I will also experiment with roles."

With his career taking off with the 2018 sleeper hit "Stree", where he played Janna, a friend to Rajkummar Rao's character Vicky, Banerjee said 2020 was supposed to be his big year but with the coronavirus pandemic affecting every walk of life, some of his releases were postponed.

But things did change overnight for Banerjee when the trailer of "Paatal Lok" dropped on his birthday last year on May 5.

It made him believe in the universal law that "all good things take time", he said.

With 2021 bringing a more severe second wave of infections in the country, Banerjee, who has a slew of projects, including the Varun Dhawan-starrer "Bhediya", "Rashmi Rocket" with Taapsee Pannu and Karan Johar's "Dostana 2", said he is still hoping for the best.

As the only child in his family, the actor said his birthdays used to be a day of celebration but with the surge in COVID-19 cases, it will be spent in helping as many people as possible.

"Last year was very difficult because when the lockdown was announced, it was new for all of us. We had not seen anything like this. It was quite depressing and grim.

"Now it seems, this is how it is. And when everything is falling apart around you, you don't know how to celebrate your birthday," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee Paatal Lok
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp