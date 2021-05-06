STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Do the right thing': Post Kangana's Twitter ban, designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu snap ties with actress

Published: 06th May 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut,

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A permanent Twitter ban and now, severed ties with two top fashion labels. May has been a tumultuous month for 'Thalaivi' star Kangana Ranaut so far.

Fashion Designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu have decided to not pursue any future collaborations with the actor after her account on the microblogging site was permanently suspended due to repeated violations.

Kangana, who stirred a row with her controversial tweets on the West Bengal assembly elections, also invited the ire of many social media users and these two labels were quick to take notice.

Through an Instagram post, Anand Bhushan said it's time to "do the right thing".

"In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech," the post read.

Rimzim Dadu via an Instagram story too announced the end of their association with the actress.

While the move garnered many positive reactions online, Kangana's sister Rangoli jumped to her defense and said that they would be suing Anand Bhushan for attempting to get "mileage" from the actress' account ban.

"We don't even know him," she wrote on her story, stating that the editorial shoots are not brand endorsements and that the clothes are picked by magazine editors.

Meanwhile, India's homegrown "Koo" has welcomed the actress on its platform post the ban.

“Kangana Jee, this is your home, You can voice your opinions to everyone here with pride,” Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka wrote on the site, hours after Ranaut's Twitter account suspension.

