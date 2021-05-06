Singer Arijit Singh's mother hospitalised in Kolkata, actress Swastika Mukherjee appeals for help

By PTI

MUMBAI: Playback singer Arijit Singh's mother has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, actor Swastika Mukherjee said on Thursday.

Mukherjee took to the social media to seek blood donors for the singer's mother, who has been admitted at AMRI Dhakuria in Kolkata.

"Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh's mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS," she wrote in her post on Twitter.

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee also shared the news on Twitter and asked his followers to come forward and donate blood for Singh's mother.

"#Copied. Need A- donor for singer Arijit Singh's mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha," he wrote.

Singh, known for singing popular tracks such as "Tum Hi Ho", "Channa Mereya" and "Shayad", has not yet revealed the nature of his mother's ailment.

In his most recent post on Facebook on Thursday, the 34-year-old singer expressed his gratitude to healthcare personnel for leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He also urged his followers to donate plasma for COVID-19 patients.

"Salute to those who are fighting Covid-19 from the front but apart from them the way you all are helping each other with food, oxygen, beds etc, so much love from me," Singh wrote.

"I request you all who are eligible to donate blood plasma.

A lot of people especially those with thalassemia are fighting with life right now.

This is all we can do for them," he added.