Preity Zinta receives second jab of COVID vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Preity Zinta joined the clan of Bollywood celebrities who took the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine -- by receiving the second shot of vaccine on Saturday.

The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star took to Instagram and shared her pictures at a covid vaccination centre taking the shot of vaccine and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

In the picture, Zinta is seen donning a black top and a pair of blue denim. She also wore a face mask while receiving a jab of the vaccine.

Taking to the caption, she wrote, "I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe."

The tweet garnered more than 3 thousand likes with scores of fans congratulating the star on receiving the vaccine shot in the comments section.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising in the second wave of pandemic. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra was among the 10 states that reported 71.81 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday. The state reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194. The state was among the 12 states that cumulatively accounted for 81.04 per cent of India's total active cases and had 6,41,281 active cases of the virus. (ANI)