Being overshadowed has never been part of my vocabulary: Randeep Hooda

Published: 09th May 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist in Salman Khan's upcoming Eid biggie "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". Salman's superstardom towers over in the build-up to the film's release, but Randeep insists he has never felt overshadowed by anyone on screen.

"You have to do your work in the film, to the best of your ability. Being overshadowed and such things have never been part of my vocabulary or thought process. I am doing my part and someone else is doing their part. We are not doing the same part that we can overshadow each other. I have never given in to these things. People say 'kha gaya' and all (but I don't)," he told IANS.

Randeep acknowledges the film has primarily been hyped as a Salman Khan vehicle, but notes that it stars other actors, as well.

"Yes, it is a Salman Khan film and his films are about that. I have worked with him twice before -- in 'Kick' and 'Sultan" -- and I have got reception for those roles. I stood out in those roles and there has been no insecurity. A lot of people have worked hard on the film," he says.

The actor hopes that the film helps people feel better during these gloomy times.

"I am excited. People will be privy to my work in these gloomy times. Every news, every minute is full of misery. I am glad that we will be able to provide a way to take people's mind off and enjoy a masala entertaining film. I am conflicted that at this time we have to promote (the film). But it is my job and it's not just actors who come together for a film, but 400 to 500 other people, too. The film is releasing for everyone's sake, and will hopefully put people's mind off the pandemic and help them stay at home," he says.

The makers of the film have opted for a pay-per-view release in the digital space along with its theatrical release on May 13.

Talking about the same, Randeep says: "It has been done in the West many times before. It is a model that exists in the cinematic consumption of movies. It's been done for the first time here and what better movie to test it out than a Salman Khan mass entertainer. I am sure it will work."

