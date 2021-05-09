Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish COVID: Kangana Ranaut

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday alleged that Instagram has deleted her post where she speaks about demolishing COVID.

Kangana took a sarcastic jibe at Instagram saying there is a COVID fan club.

"Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish COVID because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha Twitter pe lekin Covid fan club awesome. It's been two days here on Insta but don't think will last here more than a week," the actress wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Kangana on Saturday shared the news that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself.

"I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," Kangana wrote in an Instagram post along with a photograph of herself.

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this COVID-19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she further wrote in the now deleted post.

Recently, Kangana's Twitter account was suspended, after she posted a series of tweets perceived to be controversial.