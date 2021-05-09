STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikas Fhatak alias 'Hindustani Bhau' uses ambulance to stage protest amid curfew, arrested in Mumbai

He reached the spot by riding an ambulance at a time when there has been an acute scarcity in medical emergency services in the city.

Published: 09th May 2021 12:42 PM

YouTuber Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as 'Hindustani Bhau'

YouTuber Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as 'Hindustani Bhau'

By ANI

MUMBAI: YouTuber Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as 'Hindustani Bhau' was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday for violating the COVID-19 restrictions to participate in a protest at Shivaji Park.

In order to hoodwink the police and to ensure he was not stopped, Fhatak travelled to Shivaji Park in an ambulance. He then staged a protest at Shivaji Park demanding the cancellation of all examinations for students in Maharashtra this year, police said.

As the ambulance service falls in the emergency service category, it was not stopped by the police at any of the checkpoints.

Soon after getting information about Fhatak, Shivaji Park police reached the spot and arrested him.

Fhatak is a YouTuber and had been a contestant on a reality TV show. A statewide lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

