'Seeti maar' Salman Khan’s 'Radhe' records fastest 100 million views on Youtube

By Express News Service

Seeti Maar, the first track from Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has become the fastest song to get over 100 million views on YouTube. The song’s composer, Devi Sri Prasad, shared a special video with behind-the-scenes images from the shoot of Seeti Maar.

Talking about the composition, Salman Khan said in the video, “Devi Prasad has done the track and he i s outstanding.” Happy with the immense love the track’s reception, DSP shared, “I am elated with the response the audience has showered for Seeti Maar.

I am grateful to Salman Bhai and Prabhu Deva Master for trusting me with it. I am glad that Seeti Maar created the magic yet again.” DSP has a busy lineup with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, PSPK 28 with Pawan Kalyan, Khiladi with Ravi Teja, Daggubati Venkatesh’s F3, and Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film tentatively referred to as RAPO19. He also has some Bollywood projects in the pipeline.