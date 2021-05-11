SonyLIV to stream Huma Qureshi’s series Maharani from May 28

By Express News Service

Huma Qureshi took to social media to share the trailer of her upcoming web series Maharani. The ser ies wi l l start streaming from May 28 on SonyLIV. “It’s not often that one gets to play a character where you traverse extremes as an artiste.

Rani Bharti has been one such role that got me to explore things that I had never done before and yet make her look extremely grounded and relatable,” says a confident Huma.

“Hers is a journey of rarity and grit, which will surely strike a chord with the audience. I’m super excited and can’t wait for the show to launch soon.” The story of Maharani revolves around how a Chief Minister disrupts the state’s political machinery. Directed by Karan Sharma, the SonyLIV series also features Sohum Shah, Ami t Sial and Vineet Kumar.