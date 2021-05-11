Sunil Grover’s Sunflower series gets release date

By Express News Service

The Sunil Grover-starrer Sunflower is set to premiere on June 11. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co, the series will be out on ZEE5. The Twitter profile of the OTT platform confirmed it by releasing a new poster consisting of the release date.

The series is said to revolve around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower which is filled with quirky characters. Apart from Sunil, the series also stars Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadha, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Vidyarthi, Saloni Khanna and Ashwin Kaushal. Sunflower is written by Vikas Bahl who has also co-directed the show with Rahul Sengupta.

In a statement, Sunil had previously said, “Sunflower is full of mystery and we want to communicate that to the audience and you’ll know the mystery when you watch the show. I am grateful and excited to be part of such a fresh genre and script created by Mr Vikas Bahl. I don’t think something like this genre has been attempted before. So, I am excited and this one will surely blow your minds.”