Nikhil Pherwani's Ahaan to stream on Netflix

By Express News Service

Earlier this year, director Nikhil Pherwani’s Ahaan was released in theatres. Starring debutant Abuli Mamaji and Arif Zakaria, the film highlights the friendship between a young man with Down syndrome and a middle-aged man suffering from OCD.

Following its big-screen release, Ahaan will now stream on Netflix from May 15. Speaking about the digital premiere, Nikhil said, “The entire team is over the moon with this announcement. OTT platforms have paved a way for niche films to find their audience.

It was such an honour to know that our slice-of-life movie will find its own lovable audience.” Ahaan also features Niharika Singh, Plabita Borthakur, and Rajit Kapur. I