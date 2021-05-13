Varun Dhawan announces partnership with health brand to support India's frontline warriors

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has stepped up to help the frontline workers amid coronavirus pandemic by partnering with 'Fast&Up' - a nutrition brand. Their alliance will work on several health and nutrition initiatives, starting with a campaign supporting India's frontline warriors.

'#HealPrayLove' is an initiative by the brand to help, support and energize those who have been affected and those who have worked tirelessly to bring people back to health. With Varun Dhawan commencing the initiative, every reel made using the '#HealWithReels' will support the 'Heal-Pray-Love' cause wherein each reel will be equal to a single dose of electrolytes that will be sent to hydrate frontline workers pan India.

The 'Badlapur' star took to Instagram and shared a post confirming his association with the brand. In the post, he also extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

His post read, "Hi Guys!I hope everyone is safe at home. Recently, a lot of people have been coming forward to help amplify COVID resources. The way the country has stepped up to help each other is such an inspiration. "

"As a part of the entertainment industry fitness has always been an integral part of my life. But in the last one year, I have realised the importance of health, not only for me but also for my loved ones. And it was in this quest, I found Fast&Up. I could feel the difference after using the products for some time. It helped in maintaining my good health and made me feel great. Finally, I decided, why not spread the good vibes with everybody?" added Dhawan.

Announcing his association with the brand, the 'Dilwale' actor shared, "I am happy to announce that I have joined the Fast&Up family as their Good Vibes Officer. It has been a year of challenges - let us all heal together and spread the good vibes. Keep watching this space to see my daily habit for my good health! Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring health and happiness along with good vibes."

Speaking spout his partnership with the brand for a noble cause, the 'Student Of The Year' star said, "I admire the work that Fast & Up has done in the health space and also all the work they are doing to support our frontliners. I've joined hands with them and formed a partnership. With a shared vision: Health first. India first."