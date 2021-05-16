STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Expressing his disappointment, Khan shared a note on his social media accounts late Saturday night and said watching a film on a pirated site was a "serious crime".

Published: 16th May 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'.

A still from Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Days after Salman Khan's much-anticipated film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.

The action-drama had a multi-format release in select theatres and simultaneously on the streaming platform ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex and on DTH services at Rs 249 on May 13 on the festival of Eid.

However, the movie, directed by Prabhudeva, was uploaded online within hours of its release.

Expressing his disappointment, Khan shared a note on his social media accounts late Saturday night and said watching a film on a pirated site was a "serious crime".

"We offered you to watch our film 'Radhe' at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime," he wrote.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's long-awaited Radhe gets OTT release on Zee 5, here is what Bhai has to say

The 55-year-old star informed that the Cyber Cell is taking action against these illegal pirated sites and the ones using such platforms.

"Please don't participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell," he cautioned.

Ahead of the release of the film, Khan had appealed to his fans and followers to shun piracy and watch "Radhe" on the right platform.

The actor had said it takes the hard work of several people to make a movie and it "hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product".

"I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment," he had said.

"Radhe" also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Radhe Radhe pirate Radhe piracy sites
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp