Karan Vohra joins the cast of 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka'

By Express News Service

Actor Karan Vohra has joined the cast of the show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. He will be playing a cop named Raghav Shastr in the show. The actor says Raghav is very different from the usual cop character in OTT projects.

“I am excited to play Raghav Shastri, who is not your normal cop. He has a very gruff, Dabangg-like personality, but also has a fun side to him. I like such characters. Raghav is madly in love with Mayura and he will do all that he can to win her trust and ultimately her affection,” Karan said, in a statement.

He also emphasized that it would be a refreshing change with trference to the character that I am playing this time around and I hope they will appreciate how I take this role ahead. I can assure them that Raghav will definitely bring a lot of drama in Omkar and Mayura’s life.”