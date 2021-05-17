STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' to release on Amazon Prime in June

Directed by the Amit Masurkar of "Newton" fame, the film will feature Balan as an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict.

Published: 17th May 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan (File Photo | AFP)

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vidya Balan-starrer "Sherni" is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video next month, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Directed by the Amit Masurkar of "Newton" fame, the film will feature Balan as an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

The Amazon original movie is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

The trio is reuniting for the second time after their 2020 critically-acclaimed film "Shakuntala Devi", starring Balan.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said they are thrilled to collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, who are powerhouses of fresh and engaging content.

"Following the success of 'Shakuntala Devi', we're excited to present 'Sherni', another Vidya Balan starrer to our customers in India and around the world.

The film is an intriguing tale of triumph that will not only entertain audiences, but offer them an experience of adventure in the comfort of their homes," Subramaniam said in a statement.

Vikram Malhotra, Producer and CEO - Abundantia Entertainment said the film one of the most special and important stories that his company had worked on.

"I'm also very excited for the fans of Vidya Balan to see her in the unique avatar of a forest officer," Malhotra said.

Bhushan Kumar, Producer, T-Series said he was thrilled that film will find a global audience on the streamer.

As always, it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Vikram and I look forward to creating more entertaining and exceptional content with Abundantia Entertainment," Kumar added.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidya Balan Sherni Amazon Prime Video
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp