STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Before 'The Family Man 2' we never were the sequel kind of people: Raj and DK

The second season of their 2019 espionage action thriller series premieres on June 4 with Manoj Bajpayee returnin in the starring role of Srikant Tiwari, along with Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi.

Published: 20th May 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker-duo Raj and DK

Filmmaker-duo Raj and DK (File photo| IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The second season of their popular web series "The Family Man" sure marks a first for the filmmaker duo of Raj and DK.

"We have not been the 'sequel kind of people' until now. The Family Man season 2 is literally the first time that we are continuing something from where we stopped. We will have to get around to doing more sequels soon, I suppose," says Krishna DK, who prefers going by the name DK in the professional circuit, about co-helming the extension of a story on screen for the first time.

The second season of their 2019 espionage action thriller series premieres on June 4. Manoj Bajpayee returns in the starring role of NIA agent Srikant Tiwari, along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

The casting that particularly seems to excite Raj and DK is of South Indian actress Samantha star, who makes her digital debut as antagonist in the new season. She plays a terrorist named Raji.

"Samantha brings a whole new flavour to The Family Man because she is playing something she has never played before, a completely 180-degree contrast to what she has done earlier. She brings in a very power-packed female character that is way stronger than people would think. She brings in a really strong punch to the story," says Raj Nidimoru about the season's highlight casting.

He adds that there wasn't much scope to monitor season one's reception in order to change the new season. "We had started shooting and writing (season two) even before season one came out. So, we didn't have to worry about writing it based on response. We were fine except maybe like a five per cent tweak," Raj reveals.

While not much is being revealed about the story of the second season, Raj and DK, who hail from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, tell you the setting is a region they are "kind of familiar with". "Season two is more personal and a lot more intense. Season two is also kind of closer to heart because the focus shifts to a region we are kind of familiar with," Raj says.

The setting and the storyline will usher novelty but the director duo have ensured the tone of the show remains the same. "The tone and intention of season one is true to season two -- essentially, that is the spirit of the show. It's just that because the story moves to a different region of India, the realities of that region come to light. The various elements including the politics of the region, comes to light," DK says of the show, which returns on Amazon Prime.

Will there be more seasons of the series after the second? "We have lots of stories (for more seasons) but it is up to the platform, up to Amazon, to figure when and what to do," Raj grins.

For now, their immediate focus after the launch of season two of the series is their pending projects. There is a series coming up with Shahid Kapoor, plus a couple of film assignments. "We have a couple of films we were planning to do before the pandemic hit, so now we are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out how, when and all that stuff," Raj sums up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Family Man Raj and DK Priyamani Sharib Hashmi The Family Man 2 Manoj bajpayee Samantha
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp