STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID-19 relief​: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise their fundraising target to USD 3 million

The duo urged the global community to help India by making donations, funds of which would go towards the healthcare, physical infrastructure including COVID-19 care centres.

Published: 20th May 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Recently after achieving the target of collecting USD 1 million for India's COVID-19 relief fund, global star Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas announced that they have now raised their fundraising target to USD 3 million in order to help more people tackle the health crisis.

It was just recently when the star couple announced a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia and raised a whopping USD 1 million.

In a special post on social media, the duo urged the global community to help India by making donations, funds of which would go towards the healthcare, physical infrastructure including COVID-19 care centres, isolation centres and oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, vaccine support and mobilization.

Meanwhile, making the big announcement, Priyanka and Nick have now raised the fundraising target to USD 3 million for more and more people to come forward and make their contributions, according to an official release.

Thanking everyone for their contributions and urging them to donate more, Priyanka wrote in a social media post, "We can all continue to help so let's not stop here. We're raising the fundraising target to USD 3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too. Thank you all for your support and thank you @give_india for the incredible work you are doing on ground."

For the unversed, in 2020 amid the COVID-19 crisis, Priyanka and Nick had contributed to multiple charities including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.

Apart from this, Chopra Jonas had also pledged USD 100,000 to four women for their selfless work and later partnered with a leading footwear brand to donate more than 50,000 pairs of shoes to school-going children in Belize.

Currently, the former Miss World is actively interacting with the users online to assure them getting aid as soon as possible. Earlier, the global star also urged the US government to share COVID-19 vaccines with India urgently.

The present situation of India battling the pandemic is a major concern as help is being extended from the entire world.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to contribute in order to help people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas COVID19 Coronavirus COVID relief
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp